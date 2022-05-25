Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $569.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

