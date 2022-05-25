Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.89. First Merchants posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,503 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

