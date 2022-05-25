Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 30.85%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GABC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 67,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.45%.
About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
