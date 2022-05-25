Zacks: Analysts Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.82. HighPeak Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 10,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.56. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $661,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $266,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

