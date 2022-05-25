Zacks: Analysts Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Isoray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

