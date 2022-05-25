Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.47). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,308. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

