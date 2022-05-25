Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.31) and the highest is ($1.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($7.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($5.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $169,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,612. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

