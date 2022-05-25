Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will announce $502.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.61 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $441.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

BFAM opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 96.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,534.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

