Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $584.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $584.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.15 million and the lowest is $561.70 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $515.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.40. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

