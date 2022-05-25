Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to post $407.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.00 million and the lowest is $406.20 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ePlus by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ePlus by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.