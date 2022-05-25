Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Finance Of America Companies reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Finance Of America Companies.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE FOA remained flat at $$2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 111,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,226. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

