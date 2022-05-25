Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will report sales of $388.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.81 million to $403.40 million. Hexcel posted sales of $320.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

