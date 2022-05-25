Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $21.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

