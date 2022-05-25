Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Intuit posted earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.33.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.84 and a 200 day moving average of $527.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

