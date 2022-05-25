Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.63 Million

Analysts expect that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $604.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.09 million to $607.17 million. JOYY reported sales of $643.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 753.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 173,186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

