Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $325.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.26 and its 200 day moving average is $389.40. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $316.73 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

