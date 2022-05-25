Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report sales of $81.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.78 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $47.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $320.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.56 million to $338.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $344.91 million, with estimates ranging from $335.11 million to $354.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.