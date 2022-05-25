Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8,400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,005,911 shares of company stock valued at $89,534,545 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 114,998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

