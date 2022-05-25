Zacks: Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

