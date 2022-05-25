Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will report sales of $58.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.99 billion and the lowest is $57.33 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $50.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $245.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.03 billion to $252.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $270.60 billion to $298.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,329.84.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,517.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,697.68. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

