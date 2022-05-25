Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.19). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FOLD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 2,023,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,172 shares of company stock worth $331,874 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

