Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Conn’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,639. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

