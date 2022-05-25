Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Minim posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MINM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,254. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

