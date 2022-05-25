Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 billion and the lowest is $11.95 billion. NIKE posted sales of $12.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.43 billion to $46.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.03 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.