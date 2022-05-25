Zacks: Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.05. PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGS. B. Riley decreased their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 970,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,296 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in PlayAGS by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $184.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

