Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $938.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to report sales of $938.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $934.30 million to $943.45 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $873.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.