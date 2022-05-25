Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will post $7.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $32.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.39 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 930,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,267,000 after acquiring an additional 120,804 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

