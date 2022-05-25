Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. Silgan posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of SLGN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,258. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

