Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 16,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,027. The company has a market cap of $211.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

