Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,778 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 59,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

