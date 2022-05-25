Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Doma (NYSE:DOMA) to Sell

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

DOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of DOMA remained flat at $$1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,957. Doma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $573.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.