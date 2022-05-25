Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Sell

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 139,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,202. The stock has a market cap of $492.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

