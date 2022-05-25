Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) to Sell

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

IMPL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 93,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

