Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) to Hold

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

NYSE:JILL opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

