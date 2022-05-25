Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Sell

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is a discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and a proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

