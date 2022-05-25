Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) to Hold

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

LSGOF stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

