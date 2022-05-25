Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

LSI stock opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $97.05 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

