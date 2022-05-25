Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) to Strong Sell

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzano S.A. is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers. Suzano S.A., formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., is based in Salvador, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Suzano by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 293.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 879,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Suzano by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,810,000.

Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

