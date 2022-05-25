Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Sell

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

VTYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,501. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.