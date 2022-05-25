Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Sell

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “
Shares of VBNK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $244.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VersaBank in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VersaBank (Get Rating)
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
