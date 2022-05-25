Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Sell

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

Get VersaBank alerts:

Shares of VBNK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $244.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VersaBank in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VersaBank (VBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.