Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Strong Sell

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago is facing hiccups owing to microchip shortage and scarcity of various recreational vehicle (RV) components. Supply chain challenges are restraining Winnebago’s operations from reaching full production capacity. Rising input costs are also taking a toll on the firm's margins. Winnebago expects manufacturing inefficiencies, logistical constraints and inflationary cost input pressures to continue through fiscal 2022. The company is bearing the brunt of escalating operating expenses over the past several quarters and the trend is likely to continue. Further, concerns of economic slowdown triggered by sky-high inflation, rising interest rates and aggravated supply chain snarls might weigh on RV manufacturers like Winnebago. As such, Winnebago is not viewed as a safe bet and should be avoided. “

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

