Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Hold

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMADY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. 69,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $79.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $926.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

