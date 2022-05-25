Zacks Investment Research Lowers Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) to Sell

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of Babylon stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 691,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,728. Babylon has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babylon will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Babylon during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Babylon by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

