Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Hold

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

