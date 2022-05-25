Zacks Investment Research Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to Sell

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

CANF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 49,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,504. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

