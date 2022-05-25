Zacks Investment Research Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Hold

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.81.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

