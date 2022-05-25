Zacks Investment Research Lowers Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) to Sell

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of XPRO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

