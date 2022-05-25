Zacks Investment Research Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Sell

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.