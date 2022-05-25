Zacks Investment Research Lowers Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) to Hold

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Owlet stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $425.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $5,870,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

