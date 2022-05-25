Zacks Investment Research Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Sell

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

S stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.